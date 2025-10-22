Montenegro launches Info Day on unified disability assessment reform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The second Info Day, “What the Disability Assessment Reform Brings,” was held, organized by the Ministry of Social Welfare, Family Care, and Demography of Montenegro in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and supported by the European Union, Trend reports.

The Info Day was opened by State Secretary Mersida Aljićević, who emphasized that the new legal solutions represent an important step toward a fairer system for securing the rights of children with developmental disabilities and persons with disabilities.

“The reform introduces a unified procedure for disability assessment, which, in addition to considering impairments, takes into account the barriers a person faces in daily life, as well as the level of support they need to participate equally in society. This creates a system truly focused on the individual and their dignity,” Aljićević stated.

Key innovations introduced by the reform include:

The establishment of the Institute for Unified Disability Assessment, which will replace more than 35 existing commissions.

Introduction of a unified disability assessment procedure based on human rights and the standards of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Creation of a central register of persons with disabilities who have undergone the unified assessment process, enabling more precise planning and monitoring of policies.

Provision of a single decision applicable for exercising rights across all relevant sectors.

Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP in Montenegro, Silke Hollander, said the reform represents a change in perspective:

“This is not just an administrative change but a step toward a society that recognizes the potential of every individual and enables them to be active, equal members of the community. UNDP will continue to support the implementation of this reform to ensure its impact is felt in people’s daily lives,” Hollander stated.

Panel speakers included Vesna Simović Zvičer, UNDP consultant, Svetlana Dujović from MSSD, Aleksandra Kuč from MPNI, and Anđela Ivanović from MRZSD, who presented the key innovations of the reform and highlighted the importance of its practical implementation.

The Institute for Unified Disability Assessment will be established by the end of the year, and the unified disability assessment process will begin on July 1, 2026.