Estonian SAL Recruitment plans to open branch in Azerbaijan by year-end (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Estonian SAL Recruitment plans to open a branch in Azerbaijan by the end of the year, said Ewald Girtsis, director of SAL Recruitment, a company specializing in recruitment in the energy and engineering sectors, Trend reports.

According to him, the company is already in active negotiations with Azerbaijani partners and is considering the possibility of opening an office in the country within a year.

"We were here for the first time with our colleagues in March, and now we can already talk about specific agreements. It is important for us to find partners who will become the foundation for joint work in Azerbaijan," said E. Girtsis.

The director of SAL Recruitment emphasized that the company is interested in cooperation in the field of personnel leasing, including specialists in gas, oil, and drilling.

“We work with Norway and the Netherlands, where we are involved in drilling rigs, and are ready to prepare all the necessary documents to attract qualified specialists. Azerbaijan is a promising direction for us,” Girtsis added.

Meanwhile, the company provides specialists for the following sectors:

mechanical engineering and metal structure manufacturing (welders, assemblers, CNC operators, etc.);

industrial painting (powder and liquid painting, including metallization);

installation of solar panels, construction, including development, infrastructure;

agriculture and farming;

hospitality and cleaning services;

specialists in the fishing industry.