Global South Utilities set to expand its solar portfolio in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Global South Utilities, hailing from Abu Dhabi, has successfully wrapped up the deal to snag a 51 percent slice of the Uzbek firm Yashil Energiya.

In an exclusive interview with Trend, GSU CEO Ali Al Shimmari stated that the company plans to leverage its international expertise and experience in global south markets to help Uzbekistan meet its goal of generating 50 percent of electricity from renewables by 2030.

He explained that the 51 percent stake was acquired through a capital-increase structure, which allows new investments to be attracted for the development of Yashil while maintaining the participation of existing shareholders and granting GSU board representation.

"Our strategic goal is to combine GSU’s project development, engineering, and financing capabilities with Yashil’s platform to scale distributed solar PV and related clean-energy infrastructure, including commercial and industrial rooftops, ground-mounted systems, behind-the-meter storage, and EV charging where relevant," Ali Al Shimmari said.

He noted that Yashil Energiya currently manages around 50 MW of solar projects across Uzbekistan. "With the new investments obtained through this partnership, the company plans to expand its portfolio by tens of additional megawatts in subsequent phases," he added.

"The upcoming projects will focus on distributed solar PV systems, mini-hydro projects, and EV charging stations. The first wave of expansion is expected to commence within this year, playing a key role in Uzbekistan’s clean-energy transition," emphasized GSU’s CEO

Speaking about the project implementation strategy, Ali Al Shimmari noted that the company will apply its proven project development and engineering models to accelerate delivery while optimizing cost and efficiency. The partnership will also prioritize localization by engaging Uzbek contractors, transferring technical knowledge, and supporting workforce training to strengthen local capacity.

"GSU’s investment in Yashil Energiya is our first step in Central Asia and the wider CIS, designed to deliver bankable, distributed solar at speed and scale. By combining international execution standards with strong local partnerships, we aim to support Uzbekistan’s accelerated path to more affordable and reliable clean power for businesses and communities," Ali Al Shimmari concluded.

Global South Utilities (GSU) is an infrastructure company located in Abu Dhabi that specializes in the development and operation of sustainable energy and water systems in the Global South. It emphasizes renewable energy, battery storage, and water delivery, with the objective of delivering dependable and cost-effective services in neglected areas. GSU is a subsidiary of Resources Investment, an investment firm based in Abu Dhabi, and is swiftly augmenting its footprint throughout Africa and Asia.