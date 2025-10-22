Azerbaijan's Baku sets stage for Int'l Transport Forum sessions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The fourth-quarter sessions of the International Transport Forum (ITF) are being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The four-day event has featured meetings of the Research Committee, bringing together 42 member countries, which is the highest figure in the committee's history.

In his speech, the ITF Secretary-General, Young Tae Kim highly appreciated Azerbaijan's hosting of the event.

The secretary-general presented a report on the activities of the ITF and briefed on the implemented programs, studies and directions of international cooperation.

Then, the participants evaluated the work done for 2024-2025.

The Azerbaijani side noted that the ITF report is of great importance for the countries.

The draft Work Program of the Research Committee for 2026-2027 was also discussed.

The member countries exchanged views on future research directions and made proposals for identifying priority areas.

The Work Program presents two recommendations for the presidency of the International Transport Forum of Azerbaijan on the digitalization of international transport relations and the development of urban transport.

