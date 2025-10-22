Türkiye gears up to boost Turkmen gas imports, bolster regional energy role – BOTAŞ

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 22. Türkiye intends to significantly increase supplies of Turkmen natural gas and strengthen cooperation with partners in the region, said Abdulvahid Fidan, the Managing Director of the Turkish company BOTAŞ, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at the International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2025.”

Fidan recalled that in March this year, Turkey began importing Turkmen gas for the first time, calling it a historic event for both countries.

“Now our goal is to make this project long-term and large-scale, turning Turkey into a reliable route for supplying Turkmen gas to international markets,” Fidan said.

According to him, Türkiye is actively strengthening its energy infrastructure and expanding cooperation with neighboring countries. In this context, he highlighted the role of Azerbaijan and the TANAP project, through which more than 50 billion cubic meters of gas have already been delivered to Europe.

“Joint projects with Azerbaijan and new routes involving Turkmenistan will enable our region to become a key link in ensuring the energy security of Europe and Asia,” emphasized the head of BOTAŞ.

The official added that BOTAŞ continues to make large-scale investments in the development of gas transportation and regasification infrastructure to increase the reliability of supplies and expand export opportunities.

“Türkiye and Turkmenistan are linked not only by common energy interests, but also by fraternal relations. We are ready to jointly implement projects that will change the balance of power in the regional energy sector,” he concluded.