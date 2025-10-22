Kazakhstan plans to increase its natural gas resource base by 2030

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 22. Kazakhstan plans to increase its natural gas resource base by 20 percent by 2030, while expanding transit capacities and strengthening its status as a reliable energy hub in Central Asia, the Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz, Alibek Zhamauov said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He made the remark at the International Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2025.”

According to him, in 2024, the volume of commercial gas production in the country amounted to about 28.7 bcm, and the transit of natural gas through Kazakhstan to China remains one of the most successful examples of regional cooperation. In the coming years, it is planned to increase transit to 75 billion cubic meters, which will strengthen the stability of supplies to the rapidly growing markets of Asia.

Zhamauov emphasized that Kazakhstan is consistently modernizing and expanding its gas transportation infrastructure, including the construction of new trunk gas pipelines, which will ensure uninterrupted gas supplies to both the domestic market and export destinations.

Particular attention is paid to cooperation with Turkmenistan, including in the TAPI project and the development of promising gas fields. “Turkmenistan remains a leader in gas production and processing technologies, and we are interested in joint initiatives to meet the growing demand for commercial gas in South and Southeast Asia,” the QazaqGaz representative noted.