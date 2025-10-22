Uzbekistan hosts global forum on business integrity, anti-corruption efforts

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 22. The Office of the Business Ombudsman under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, together with the Anti-Corruption Agency of Uzbekistan, held the International Business Ombudsmen and the 4th Business Integrity Forum in Hilton Tashkent City, Trend reports.

The event was organized within the framework of Anti-Corruption Week (21-23 October) with the support of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and several other international organizations.

The Forum brought together representatives of government institutions, international organizations, business associations and civil society to discuss the development of Business Ombudsmen as an effective mechanism for protecting the rights and legitimate interests of entrepreneurs and improving the business environment.

Participants explored key trends and shared lessons learned from the activities of Business Ombudsmen in various countries. Discussions focused on strengthening institutional capacity, ensuring effective protection of business rights, and creating a transparent and predictable regulatory environment that supports entrepreneurship and investment.

A moderated session addressed practical ways to establish reliable channels for companies to report violations of their lawful rights by government authorities, including corruption-related cases. Participants examined current challenges and identified institutional solutions to enhance accountability, reduce administrative barriers and prevent abuse of power in business–government relations.

Another key session focused on the development of comprehensive anti-corruption programs in public and private organizations, emphasizing the importance of transitioning from formal standards to their effective implementation. The session highlighted best practices in risk assessment, compliance mechanisms and corporate ethics.

The Forum also featured a discussion on promoting a culture of integrity in business. Speakers emphasized that transparency and responsible business conduct not only strengthen trust and competitiveness but also create long-term economic value.

The event concluded with a ceremony of accession to the Uzbekistan Business Anti-Corruption Charter, a national initiative uniting companies committed to ethical business practices, transparency and fair competition. The initiative supports Uzbekistan's ongoing efforts to foster a clean business climate and strengthen the foundations of a modern market economy.