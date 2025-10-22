President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Japan

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Trend reports.

''Dear Madame Prime Minister,

I sincerely congratulate you on your election as Prime Minister of Japan.

We attach special importance to the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan–Japan relations. At present, there are excellent opportunities to further enrich cooperation between our two countries with new content in various fields.

I am confident that, in line with the interests of our peoples, we will make joint efforts to strengthen our interstate relations and expand our mutually beneficial cooperation on both bilateral and multilateral levels, fully utilizing the existing potential.

Once again, I convey my congratulations to you and wish you good health, happiness, and success in your responsible state activities for the well-being of the friendly people of Japan,'' the letter reads.