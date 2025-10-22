Kazakhstan urges swift conclusion of Middle Corridor Intergovernmental deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Kazakhstan considers it necessary to conclude an intergovernmental agreement on the Middle Corridor, Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport, Nurlan Sauranbayev, said at the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

According to the minister, the Middle Corridor is demonstrating record volumes of traffic and successful development.

“We are grateful to all our colleagues involved in this process. Everyone is interested in the further development of the route and is ready to make every effort,” Sauranbayev said.

He stressed that although the route is already operational, it does not yet have an intergovernmental legal and institutional framework.

“Freight carriers, redirecting their flows from sea routes to the Middle Corridor, want to have guaranteed rates and tariffs. Investors, investing in infrastructure, are also interested in a guaranteed flow of cargo. These issues must be resolved within the framework of an intergovernmental agreement,” the minister said.

He added that the preparation of such an agreement, with the participation of all member countries, has already become a necessity for the further successful functioning of the Middle Corridor.