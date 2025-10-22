Iran’s nuclear issue continues to loom large on world stage – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The Iranian nuclear issue is still considered one of the main issues in the country's foreign policy and at the global level, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said at a meeting with students in Mashhad city today, Trend reports.

According to him, the nuclear program shows that Iran has an important position in the regional and international process.

Baghaei also said that some Western parties are taking steps that are contrary to international law.

Relations between countries can be built on the basis of mutual respect. Violating the rules of the World Trade Organization with unilateral decisions has led to the violation of multilateral guarantees.

The ministry official added that negotiations are not just about reaching an agreement. Sometimes negotiations are held to declare a position and manage a crisis.

Accordingly, the final goal of the negotiations is possible to be an agreement, however, their paths are different.

“Iran has never backed down from its principled position. If it had backed down, it would not be facing pressure at this level at the moment. Holding a discussion and using diplomacy is a collective decision of the Iranian authorities.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry is taking steps at the international level as a specialist and expert. Despite sanctions and pressure, and the recent military attacks on Iran, Iran hasn't backed down from its position,” he pointed out.

On September 26, the UN Security Council convened to review the draft resolution submitted by Russia and China aimed at extending the term of Resolution 2231 and blocking the activation of the “Snapback” mechanism. The vote saw four members in favor, nine opposed, and two abstentions. As a result, starting September 28, the Security Council’s resolutions targeting Iran have been reinstated.

On July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231, which annulled six previous resolutions against Iran and lifted wide-ranging sanctions connected to its nuclear program.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if a member state files a complaint over another party’s violation of the deal, a review process begins. If the issue is not resolved, the complainant can escalate it to the UN Security Council. Should the Council accept the complaint against Iran, international sanctions may be reactivated, and the Council may even authorize military action against Iran.

