Iran sheds light on export volume through Imam Khomeini Port
A total of 10.3 million tons of goods were exported through Imam Khomeini port in Khuzestan Province during the six months from March 21 through September 22, 2025. During the same period, 973,000 tons of products were exported via Khorramshahr port. Exports through Abadan port reached 74,000 tons over the six-month span.
