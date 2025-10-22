Azerbaijani tomatoes take root in int'l markets with export boost in 9M2025
Azerbaijan exported 144,029 tons of tomatoes during the initial nonary of 2025, marking a 23.1% increase year-on-year. The export value rose by 12.6% over the same period. In total, tomato exports generated $157.17 million in revenue.
