CBA ringing bell for some serious overhauls in capital market legislation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is undertaking work on capital markets in line with its mandate, Taleh Kazimov, the bank's Governor, said at a press conference on the parameters of the interest rate corridor, Trend reports.

“In the first half of the year, working with an international consultant, we compared all legal and regulatory frameworks related to securities with international best practices and identified all differences.

Our legislation in this area requires approximately 300 improvements. Starting in September, we plan to share the finalized versions of all capital market-related laws with the relevant authorities, incorporating any potential changes by next May, with the goal of securing their approval by the end of next year,” Kazimov noted.

To clarify, capital market legislation encompasses the statutory frameworks, regulatory mandates, and operational protocols that dictate the functionality of capital markets, thereby ensuring their integrity, transparency, and operational efficiency. This statute regulates securities issuance and trading, brokers, insider trading, market manipulation, and conflict resolution.

