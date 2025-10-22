Iran sets terms, no nuclear talks unless US shifts stance – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22.​ Iran will not return to negotiations as long as the U.S. maintains its current stance and continues to make unusual demands, said Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

Speaking during the second regional session of “Wilayat (Provincial) Diplomacy” in Mashhad, Araghchi noted that five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. have taken place, but U.S. actions have thrown a wrench in the works, keeping the discussions from bearing fruit.

He added that Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Special Representative, is playing the middleman, rubbing elbows with Iranian officials through mediators.

“Iran’s position is clear. Iran supports peace and diplomacy and has always stated its commitment to diplomatic engagement. However, this does not mean Iran will compromise its own interests,” Araghchi said.

The five rounds of indirect talks on Iran's nuclear program took place between Iran and the U.S. on April 12, 19, and 26, and May 11 and 23. Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi acted as mediator in the indirect talks, with the Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araghchi and the U.S. delegation led by U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. The first, third, and fourth rounds of negotiations took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and the second and fifth rounds took place in Rome, the capital of Italy.

On June 22, the United States executed precision military airstrikes targeting three strategic Iranian nuclear installations. Reports indicate that the aerial bombardments have effectively neutralized the Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel