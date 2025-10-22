Azerbaijan expects strong current account surplus next year - CBA Governor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22.​ We expect only a slight increase in the current account balance (CAB) for this year, said Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), at a press conference on the parameters of the interest rate corridor, Trend reports.

“We expect only a slight increase in the CAB for this year. By the end of the year, the CAB surplus is projected to reach $3.7 billion,” Kazimov said.

Projecting into the forthcoming fiscal period, he articulated that CBA foresees the CAB surplus aligning with the projections delineated in the July announcement.



"To put it differently, we anticipate a current account surplus of $3 billion by the year 2026,” he remarked.

