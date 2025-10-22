Turkmenistan promoting TAPI as flagship of regional integration - minister

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 22. Turkmenistan is consistently implementing a strategy to diversify its export routes, a key element of which remains the trans-Afghan gas pipeline Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI), State Minister, Chairman of the State Concern "Turkmengas" Maksat Babayev said at the International Conference "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2025", Trend's special correspondent reports.

According to him, TAPI is a flagship regional integration project that will supply up to 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from the Galkynysh field to the rapidly growing markets of South and Southeast Asia.

"TAPI is not just an energy route, but a corridor of peace and cooperation, creating a sustainable foundation for economic growth and good neighborliness," Babayev emphasized.

The minister noted that Turkmenistan has already completed its portion of the pipeline, and construction has begun on the Serhetabat-Herat section in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, early next year, the country will begin the fourth phase of development of the Galkynysh field, which will provide new volumes for export, including via the TAPI route.

