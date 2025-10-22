Azerbaijan spills beans on its public debt by early October 2025
As of October 1, 2025, Azerbaijan’s public debt stood at 25.36 billion manat ($14.92 billion), equal to 19.5 percent of GDP. Of this, 17.04 billion manat ($10.03 billion) was domestic debt, while external debt reached $4.89 billion (8.3 billion manat). Debt servicing during the period totaled 1.5 billion manat ($892 million).
