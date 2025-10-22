Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Estonian FM commemorates Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 22 October 2025 15:29 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: AZERTAC

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22.​ A delegation led by Margus Tsahkna, Foreign Minister of Estonia, visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku on October 22, Trend reports.

The minister paid tribute to the Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, laying a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

Following the visit, the guests were briefed on the urban development and construction projects taking place in Azerbaijan’s capital, with a panoramic view of Baku.

