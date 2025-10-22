Russia secures top spot among investors in Kazakhstan for 2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 22. Russia became the largest investor in Kazakhstan's economy last year, with total investments reaching $4 billion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during talks in Moscow with his Kazakh counterpart, Yermek Kosherbayev, Trend reports via Kazakh ministry.

"Russia remains Kazakhstan’s key trade and investment partner. In 2024, bilateral trade exceeded $28 billion — a new record. We have set an ambitious goal to raise this to $30 billion," Lavrov stated.

He emphasized the steady development of the political dialogue between the two countries, grounded in principles of strategic partnership and good neighborliness. Lavrov also highlighted the strong personal ties between the two presidents, which, according to him, provide essential momentum for the broader Kazakhstan–Russia cooperation agenda.

Kosherbayev, in turn, noted that the trust-based relationship between the presidents plays a crucial role in the development of bilateral ties.

"Regular high-level dialogue drives progress across all areas of cooperation and ensures consistent advancement of joint initiatives," he said.

The two ministers discussed a wide range of issues, including strengthening cross-border and interregional cooperation, expanding trade and investment partnerships, and implementing joint projects in industry, energy, transport, logistics, and agriculture.

They underlined the importance of these areas in building sustainable production chains and enhancing food and energy security.

The talks also highlighted the key role of the Kazakhstan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission, sectoral subcommittees, and the Interregional Cooperation Forum in driving forward bilateral initiatives.