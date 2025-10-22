Uzbekistan, Belgium chart course for expanded economic and investment ties

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 22. Bakhtiyor Saidov, held a meeting with Maxime Prévot, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, and Development Cooperation of the Kingdom of Belgium, to discuss the current state and expansion of economic and investment cooperation, the Uzbek FM wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We discussed the current dynamics and promising prospects of Uzbekistan–Belgium cooperation, with particular focus on expanding economic and investment ties. Our exchange also covered maintaining close coordination on regional developments and within international platforms,” Saidov noted.

“The bilateral agenda is rich and forward-looking, filled with numerous joint initiatives and upcoming events aimed at further strengthening our partnership,” he added.