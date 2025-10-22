Uzbekistan commissions new gas distribution station in nation's Qarshi

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 22. Uzbekistan commissions a new gas distribution facility in the Qarshi district, Trend reports, citing the nation's Ministry of Energy.

The facility was instituted to guarantee a seamless flow of natural gas to end-users while mitigating operational inefficiencies. The system is segmented into eight primary domains, facilitating the oversight of account balances for each distinct consumer entity.



Concurrently, Uzbekistan augmented its gas exportation metrics while concurrently diminishing its importation figures throughout the timeframe spanning January to September 2025. In this timeframe, the nation achieved gas exports totaling $546.2 million, reflecting a 15.4 percent increase relative to the corresponding period in 2024, with China continuing to be the primary market for these exports. Gas import expenditures contracted to $932.3 million, reflecting a 29.7 percent year-over-year decline, with Russia and Turkmenistan maintaining their status as the principal suppliers in the market.

Qarshi is an urban locality situated in the southern region of Uzbekistan. The principal municipality of the Qashqadaryo administrative division. From an administrative perspective, Qarshi operates as a district-level municipality, encompassing the urban-type settlement of Qashqadaryo within its jurisdiction. The demographic count stands at approximately 278,300 as per the 2021 assessment. The location is approximately 520 kilometers in a south-southwest trajectory from Tashkent, while also being situated around 335 kilometers in a northerly direction from the demarcation line of Uzbekistan's frontier with Afghanistan.

