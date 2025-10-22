Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan set sights on broadening digital payment cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 22. Uzbekistan’s national payment system UZCARD held a meeting with representatives of the E-commerce Association of the Kyrgyzstan to discuss strengthening partnership ties and exchanging experience in digital payments, online trade, and cashless payment infrastructure development, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the parties reviewed current trends in e-commerce development across the region, issues of regulation and standardization, as well as opportunities for joint initiatives aimed at expanding electronic commerce, supporting entrepreneurship, and introducing modern digital solutions into the business environment.

Special attention was given to cross-border cooperation. In July of this year, UZCARD and ELKART launched a direct money transfer system between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan — a significant step toward creating a unified payment space in Central Asia.

Representatives from both sides emphasized the strategic importance of advancing electronic services and expressed readiness to further strengthen cooperation in the fields of innovative payment technologies and e-commerce.

UZCARD unites 35 commercial banks in the country and 33 payment aggregators. UZCARD cardholders can make payments for goods and services through POS and E-POS terminals, use ATMs and info kiosks (self-service terminals), as well as conduct transactions through mobile applications and internet banking systems nationwide.