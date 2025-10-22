Azerbaijan's recent achievements exemplify power of united efforts - German traveler

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, October 22.​ Recent developments in Azerbaijan serve as an excellent example of what can be achieved when a country unites its efforts toward a common goal, German traveler Karl Kupfner told reporters during his visit to Aghdam city, Trend reports.

“This is my first visit to Azerbaijan, and I am deeply impressed by what I have seen in such a short time. I look forward to spending a few days here to learn more and especially to experience your hospitality,” he said.

A motley crew of wanderers hailing from eight corners of the globe—the U.S., UK, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Ireland, and Portugal—is led by Kolja Spori, head of the ETIC (Extreme Traveler International Congress) club.

The delegation is gearing up to hit the road, taking a two-day jaunt along the Aghdam-Khankendi-Lachin-Shusha-Fuzuli route.

In order to promote the liberated territories within the framework of 'black tourism' and demonstrate the huge construction and reconstruction work, 14 international travelers' trips to Karabakh and East Zangezur were organized by the world's leading international travelers' clubs in 2021-2025. This is the 15th trip of the same type.

In a short period of time, six cities, two settlements, and 20 villages have been built in the devastated areas of Karabakh and East Zangezur, and about 60,000 people have already settled in these places. The unique and unparalleled urban development experience in the post-conflict region of Azerbaijan results in a continuous influx of international travelers.

