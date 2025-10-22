Turkmenistan likely to bridge energy challenges and future ambitions - Global Gas Centre

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 22. Turkmenistan can become a bridge between today's energy challenges and the ambitions of the future, Executive Director of Global Gas Centre Valérie Ducros said at the 30th Anniversary International Conference "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2025", Trend's special correspondent reports.

According to him, a combination of innovation, international cooperation and human resource development is critical for sustainable global energy development, while access to reliable and affordable energy is the foundation of national security and requires trust, dialogue and cooperation between countries.

Turkmenistan, with its significant natural gas reserves, is a model for strategic resource management and international partnership.

"Today's energy transition requires a new approach, where sustainability, innovation, and accessibility play a key role," Ducros noted.

She emphasized the importance of training a new generation of specialists who can effectively manage energy resources and support global sustainable development initiatives.

Furthermore, for countries with abundant gas infrastructure, it's critical to embrace innovation and strengthen international partnerships to implement joint projects.

"Turkmenistan, thanks to its reserves and strategic location, has a unique opportunity to become a bridge between today's energy challenges and the ambitions of the future," added the executive director.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel