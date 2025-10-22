EIB anniversary exhibition showcases Croatia’s transformative projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) is marking the tenth anniversary of its local office in Croatia, celebrating a decade of partnership that has helped advance the country’s sustainable, long‑term development, Trend reports.

The 10th-anniversary celebrations of the EIB Group office in Croatia, currently headed by Sladjana Cosic, feature an open-air photo exhibition at Europa Square in Zagreb, showcasing the most impactful EIB-financed projects in the country. The exhibition is open to the public until 31 October.

“During the past decade, Croatia has undergone a true transformation as an economy and EIB Group is proud of our role in this process. With over 10 billion euros invested, the EIB Group established itself as a reliable partner to both the public and private clients in Croatia, turning European priorities into Croatian opportunities, safeguarding jobs, and creating new business prospects. Looking ahead, the EIB Group will continue to support Croatia’s green transition, digital networks, and social infrastructure to anchor prosperity, boost competitiveness, and retain Croatian talent,” said Teresa Czerwińska, EIB Vice-President responsible for operations in Croatia.

Marko Primorac, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the Republic of Croatia emphasized the important role of EIB: “The economic and social progress of the Republic of Croatia has been achieved in close cooperation with international development banks, with the EIB Group standing out as the largest source of financing for development and investment projects in Croatia. The Republic of Croatia continues to regard the EIB as a key financing partner and a reliable ally in the implementation of national development strategies and plans.”

Since the start of operations in 1977, EIB Group financing in Croatia has surpassed 10 billion euros - 8.09 billion euros from the EIB and 2.02 billion euros from the EIF - supporting major infrastructure, SMEs and mid-caps, urban regeneration, modern hospitals and education, resilient electricity networks, and new renewable energy sources.

In 2024, EIB Group financing reached a record 1.24 billion euros, equal to 1.4 percent of Croatia’s GDP, with a strong emphasis on greener transport, urban infrastructure, and business development, including 721 million euros dedicated to climate action and environmental sustainability.

Recent highlights include a 400 million euros Railway Revitalization Framework Loan (part of a 900 million euros programme now fully allocated to dozens of projects and new rolling stock); substantial city financing - 207 million euros for Zagreb in renewable energy, affordable housing, and public transport, and 71 million euros for Split, including the Žnjan project - plus advisory support to five major cities.

The Group has also strengthened private-sector investment through HBOR and, via the EIF, reinforced Croatia’s innovation ecosystem, benefiting hundreds of start-ups and high-growth enterprises. Most recently, the EIF has selected the third Fund under the Call for Expression of Interest as part of the Croatian Venture Capital Initiative 2 focusing on investments in innovative Croatian SMEs with high growth potential through accelerators and venture capital funds – Nvision Ventures.

Marjut Falkstedt, Chief Executive of the EIF, stated, “With over 2 billion euros in financing provided to Croatia, the EIF and our partners have sought to transform the business landscape, introducing new financing options to unlock the full potential of Croatian entrepreneurs, create jobs, and foster a modern, competitive economy. A great example is the VESNA Tech Transfer Fund, the first technology transfer fund in Croatia fostering innovation and collaboration between academia and industry. Over the past ten years, the EIF’s sustained engagement has aimed to build a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem and strengthen Croatia’s capacity for innovation and economic growth.”

EIB Group financing is complemented by technical assistance through JASPERS, ELENA, and InvestEU Advisory, helping partners prepare high-quality projects in transport, social infrastructure, and financial sector development. The Bank is also providing Technical Advisory to five largest cities in Croatia - Zagreb, Split, Osijek, Rijeka and Varazdin - to develop affordable housing systems and better living conditions in the years to come.