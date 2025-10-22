Azerbaijani oil elevates in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, rose by $0.57, or 0.92 percent, on October 21 from the previous level, landing at $62.4 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went up by $0.53, or 0.88 percent, to $60.44 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude grew by $0.59, or 1.21 percent, to $49.29 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.52, or 0.86 percent, to $61.09 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.