Lithuania strengthens coordination ahead of EU council presidency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Lithuanian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sigitas Mitkus attended the General Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, where he met with Ireland’s Minister for European Affairs Thomas Byrne and Greece’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulou, Trend reports.

The discussions took place in the context of preparations for the upcoming EU Council Presidency trio of Ireland, Lithuania, and Greece.

Mitkus emphasized the importance of close cooperation among the trio countries in ensuring effective preparation for their future presidencies of the EU Council.

“We continue our joint meetings with the goal of properly preparing our countries for the trio presidency, addressing future challenges, and demonstrating unity, focus, and responsible leadership,” he said.

During the meeting, which was also attended by representatives of the Council of the European Union’s General Secretariat, the officials discussed the ongoing development of the joint trio presidency program, as well as cooperation with the European Parliament and the European Commission in the legislative process.

Furthermore, Mitkus underlined that during Lithuania’s presidency, the country will focus on strengthening the EU’s security, defense, and competitiveness, advancing negotiations on the next multiannual financial framework, enhancing internal and social security, countering disinformation, preserving Europe’s historical memory, promoting EU enlargement, and safeguarding European values globally.

The three countries maintain continuous cooperation, with further coordination meetings between deputy ministers and experts planned in the near future.

The EU Council Presidency trio system, established by the Lisbon Treaty in 2009, ensures close collaboration between three successive presidencies.

Each trio sets long-term objectives, prepares a common 18-month agenda, and outlines the key issues to be addressed by the Council. Based on this joint framework, each country drafts its own detailed six-month presidency program.

According to the current schedule, Ireland will hold the presidency in the second half of 2026, Lithuania in the first half of 2027, and Greece in the second half of 2027.