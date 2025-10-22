Croatia reveals wage growth data for 8M2025

Photo: Croatian Bureau of Statistics

Croatia’s average monthly net earnings reached 1,446 euros in August 2025, marking modest growth from the previous month and notable increases compared to last year. The data also highlights sectoral differences, with air transport topping the pay scale and the manufacture of wearing apparel at the lower end.

