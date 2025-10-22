Investment in connectivity, sustainable dev't aligns with Georgia's policy - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Investment in connectivity and sustainable development aligns with Georgia's policy, said Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze as he addressed the opening session of the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

“It is symbolic that this forum is held in Georgia - a country that has historically served as a connecting bridge between Eastern and Western civilizations. Throughout centuries, the Silk Road that passed through our lands was not only a route of trade, but also of culture, ideas, and progress,” Kobakhidze said.

The PM stressed the forum’s theme, Investment in Connectivity and Sustainable Development, as aligned with Georgia’s state policy. “In the era of global transformation, as we face new challenges and opportunities, the historical Silk Road is gaining completely new strategic significance,” he noted.

Kobakhidze highlighted Georgia’s cooperation with strategic partners and major infrastructure projects, including ports, transport corridors, and digital and energy highways. “All this creates unique opportunities for business. Today, connectivity means much more than just physical infrastructure. Connectivity is no longer a concept - it has become a reality that determines global development,” he said.

He also welcomed the first Tbilisi Financial Summit, saying it “marks an important new stage, positioning our capital city as the financial and technological innovation hub of the region.”

“Over the past decade, the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum has become an established bridge between politics and business. Many initiatives have been born here that have later transformed into real projects,” Kobakhidze added.