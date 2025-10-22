Georgia opens regional office of Universal Postal Union

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Georgia has officially opened the regional office of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), Trend reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Tamar Ioseliani and UPU Deputy Director General Marian Oswald, who arrived in Georgia specifically for the event.

According to Ioseliani, the establishment of a UPU office in Georgia reflects international trust and recognition of the country’s consistent commitment to regional cooperation and sustainable progress in the postal industry.

“Since joining the Universal Postal Union in 1993, Georgia has been an active member of this important organization,” Ioseliani said. She noted that Georgia continues to implement significant reforms in the postal sector and participates in key projects carried out under the UPU’s framework.

The deputy minister also welcomed Georgia’s recent re-election to the UPU Postal Operations Council for the 2026–2029 term, describing it as another sign of international recognition.

Ioseliani emphasized that cooperation with the UPU will help introduce international standards and services in Georgia, accelerate digital transformation in the sector, and encourage private sector investment in postal infrastructure.