Azerbaijani and Georgian PMs hold one-on-one meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. As previously reported, on October 21, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov left for a working visit to Georgia to participate in the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

A one-on-one meeting is currently being held in Tbilisi on the sidelines of the forum between Asadov and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

Asadov conveyed greetings from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Georgian Prime Minister.

Kobakhidze expressed his gratitude for President Aliyev’s greetings and asked that his own greetings be sent in return to the Azerbaijani leader.

The leaders highlighted the importance of the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum.

They expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations, which are based on friendly neighborhood ties and strategic partnership.

The prime ministers discussed ways to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment, transport and transit, oil and gas, green energy, humanitarian efforts, and other areas, and reviewed joint projects currently being implemented across various sectors.