ADB pushes digital corridor vision to boost Middle Corridor trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is working with countries along the Middle Corridor to integrate digital technologies into regional trade and logistics, creating what could become a digital corridor, Vice-President Yingming Yang said at the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

“The Corridor is a shared asset, and its success relies on strong partnerships among governments, development institutions, and the private sector,” Yang said. He highlighted the role of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, noting that it provides “a valuable platform to build trust, enhance transparency, and promote joint planning, ensuring that the Corridor delivers mutual and sustainable benefits for all participating nations.”

Yang emphasized that digital technologies are becoming a critical frontier for trade. “At the country level, we are actively integrating digital technologies across various sectors — including smart transport systems and digital tools to enhance logistics efficiency. However, this alone is not sufficient to fully support digitalization as a new frontier,” he said.

“Digital trade and trade in digital services will become the new engines of global commerce and economic growth in the years ahead,” Yang added. ADB is helping member countries leverage digital tools and artificial intelligence (AI) to facilitate trade in goods and services, while also expanding participation in regional operations through digital service trade.

He noted that ADB member countries have asked the bank to prepare a concept paper exploring the development of a digital corridor alongside existing transport and economic corridors. “Their vision does not stop there — they are also exploring partial implementation of the digital corridor and have requested ADB to study the feasibility of creating dedicated funds to support private-sector startups within member countries,” Yang said.

The proposed funds would support private enterprises, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, to seize frontier opportunities and integrate into higher-value segments of regional supply chains.

Yang also noted that the 24th CAREC Ministerial Conference, scheduled next month in Kyrgyzstan, will consider endorsing these proposals. “If the conference approves these initiatives, ADB will receive a new mandate to further mainstream and deepen digital technologies in its operations, both at the country level and at the regional level,” he said.