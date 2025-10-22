Azerbaijan's budget revenues for oil and gas elevate in 9M2025
Azerbaijan’s oil and gas revenues to the state budget totaled 14.15 billion manat ($8.32 billion) in the first nine months of 2025. This marked an increase of 943.1 million manat ($554.8 million) or 7.1 percent year-on-year. Of the total, 10.86 billion manat ($6.39 billion) came from SOFAZ transfers, and 3.29 billion manat ($1.93 billion) from tax revenues.
