Azerbaijan recaps spending on restoration of its liberated territories for 9M2025
During the initial nonary of 2025, Azerbaijan spent 2.9 billion manat ($1.71 billion) on the reconstruction of its liberated territories. Of this, 2.235 billion manat ($1.31 billion) was directed toward infrastructure projects. An additional 291.7 million manat ($171.6 million) was allocated to education, healthcare, culture, and sports.
