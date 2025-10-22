Cargo traffic along Middle Corridor shows strong growth, ADB says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The Middle Corridor, connecting China with Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, and the Caucasus, is emerging as a key artery for East–West trade, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said at the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

Yingming Yang, ADB Vice-President for South, Central, and West Asia, highlighted strong growth in cargo traffic along the corridor and said projections suggest the trend will continue over the next 15 years. "This underscores the corridor’s immense potential to become a major trade artery between Asia and Europe," he said.

Yang noted that shifting global supply chains, climate shocks, and geoeconomic changes are prompting countries in the region to seek new pathways for growth and integration. "The corridor offers exactly such a pathway - provided we invest strategically, align policies effectively, and deepen economic cooperation," he said.

Over the past two decades, ADB has worked closely with member countries of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program and other development partners to support Corridor 2, which largely overlaps with the Middle Corridor. Yang added that ADB has increased its annual lending capacity to $35 billion, and under the mid-term review of Strategy 2030, at least 30% of ADB’s annual financial commitments will be directed toward regional cooperation and integration projects through 2030.

Beyond financing, Yang emphasized the importance of policy and regulatory alignment. "Infrastructure alone is not enough; it must be accompanied by supportive policies and harmonized regulations," he said. "International financial institutions can help governments streamline customs procedures, align transit regulations and technical standards, and remove operational bottlenecks, thereby creating a more predictable, transparent, and efficient environment for cross-border trade and investment."

He outlined three key mechanisms for supporting the corridor’s development: strategic investment, policy alignment, and strengthening institutional capacity. "ADB’s long-standing support has significantly strengthened transport infrastructure - including roads, railways, and border crossings," Yang said. "Looking ahead, IFIs should prioritize cross-sectoral investments that enhance operational efficiency and multi-modal connectivity, integrating digitalization and climate-resilient solutions."