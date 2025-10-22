Uzbekistan intensifies efforts to develop green energy and regional co-op, deputy minister says

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 22. Uzbekistan plans to increase the share of renewables to 54 percent by 2030 and boost the total installed capacity of its power system to 104 gigawatts, the Deputy Minister of Energy, Azizkhoja Kobilov said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He made the remark during the 30th Anniversary International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2025.”

According to him, the country is consistently implementing large-scale reforms for the development of “green” energy - conditions are being created to attract investment, legislation and tariff policy are being improved, and investor protection mechanisms are being introduced.

“In recent years, large solar and wind power plants, as well as energy storage systems, have been built and commissioned in Uzbekistan. In the coming years, it is planned to launch new projects that will strengthen energy security, reduce the carbon footprint, and create a sustainable infrastructure for future growth,” Kobilov emphasized.

He noted that Uzbekistan is actively developing cooperation with Turkmenistan and other Central Asian countries in the energy sector, paying particular attention to joint initiatives in the field of renewable energy sources, digitalization, and energy grid integration.

“The implementation of joint projects with Turkmenistan in the field of hydrocarbon processing, gas chemistry, and the introduction of modern technologies will create new production chains and strengthen the energy sustainability of the entire region,” the deputy minister added.