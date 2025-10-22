Dragon Oil targets higher daily output in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 22. Dragon Oil aims to increase its production in Turkmenistan to 200,000 barrels per day by 2030, with an additional 50,000 barrels expected from new projects, said the company’s Chairman Said Mohammed Al Tayer, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

He made the remark during the 30th Anniversary International Conference and Exhibition "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2025" (OGT 2025).

He emphasized that the company continues to develop its partnership with Turkmenistan based on innovation, sustainable development, and high safety standards. Dragon Oil has already implemented artificial intelligence for reservoir modeling, predictive maintenance, and real-time monitoring, enabling optimized production and improved environmental efficiency.

Since signing the production sharing agreement in 1999, the company has invested over $11 billion in Turkmenistan’s sector, implemented around 200 social projects worth more than $140 million, and continues to support healthcare, education, sports, and infrastructure.

"This partnership between the UAE and Turkmenistan serves as an example of international cooperation, innovation, and mutual trust. Together, we are building an energy bridge and a legacy of shared progress," Al Tayer said.