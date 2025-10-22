Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan set to unify transport tariff along Middle Corridor

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan will introduce a single long-term tariff for transportation along the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan and Georgia pay special attention to improving not only physical infrastructure, but also administrative and legal mechanisms.

"We are taking important steps in close cooperation with our international partners to form a single tariff policy, simplify customs and border procedures, and promote multimodal transportation.

As confirmation of this, earlier this month the railway operators of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan reached an agreement on the introduction of a single long-term tariff for transportation along the Middle Corridor," the prime minister also said.

Asadov highlighted that the parties agreed to take joint steps to improve port, railway, and logistics infrastructure, eliminate existing bottlenecks, expand digitalization, and increase the corridor's capacity:

"We are confident that our joint efforts will contribute to the full realization of the region's transport and logistics potential, increase trade turnover and investment flows, and strengthen economic ties in the Eurasian space," he added.

