SOCAR President backs Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan energy transition partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 22.​ Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, endowed with abundant natural resources, are poised to play a pivotal role in advancing both regional and global energy transitions, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf said at the International Conference and Exhibition "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2025" in Ashgabat, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Najaf emphasized that the recent high-level visits and the rolling out of joint agreements between the two countries have kicked off a new chapter of vibrant and all-encompassing collaboration. He pointed out that common ground, the outlook of national leaders, and a solid bedrock of relationships keep the wheels turning for sustainable development in bilateral ties.

Under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, bilateral cooperation is thriving across all sectors, Najaf said. He noted that the leaders’ meetings earlier this year have further strengthened and broadened the scope of successful collaboration.

SOCAR has maintained and expanded mutually beneficial partnerships with Turkmen companies, particularly state concerns Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit. The opening of SOCAR’s representation in Turkmenistan two years ago was a key step in consolidating energy cooperation and establishing a long-term partnership.

"By deepening cooperation, diversifying export channels, and adopting cleaner production practices, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan can drive both economic growth and the transition to low-carbon, green energy across the region. Together, their partnership positions the Caspian region as a strategic center for sustainable energy," Najaf added.

The International Conference and Exhibition "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan—2025" (OGT 2025) has kicked off, gathering the cream of the crop from national and international oil and gas companies, along with experts and financial institutions that are paving the way for the future of the oil and gas industry, both at home and across the region. The aim of the Conference and Exhibition is to keep the ball rolling on sustainable development in the energy sector, take stock of the latest trends in the global energy landscape, and open doors for foreign direct investment in Turkmenistan's oil and gas industry.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel