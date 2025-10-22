ADB throwing its weight behind Turkmenistan's leap into world of renewable energy

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 22.​ The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is actively supporting the development of renewable energy in Turkmenistan, said Artur Andrysiak, ADB's Country Director for Turkmenistan, at the International Conference and Exhibition “Turkmenistan Oil and Gas – 2025,” Trend's special correspondent reports.

“With strategic regional projects, Turkmenistan can play a key role in reducing emissions in the region by directing gas to markets with high energy demand,” he said.

Andrysiak drove home that the ADB is all in when it comes to pushing for renewable energy adoption in the country.

“Last year, we provided a grant of $750,000 to develop wind energy. This year, we allocated another $1 million to support solar energy implementation,” he noted.

He articulated that the financial institution aspires to broaden the spectrum of energy modalities that Turkmenistan can deliver to emerging markets.



Andrysiak further emphasized that the financial institution is poised to facilitate initiatives across both the public and private sectors.



“We are delighted to extend our offerings of sovereign capital infusion to the government while simultaneously facilitating private sector funding for enterprises.” We identify substantial synergies for collaborative ventures between the public and private sectors in executing extensive initiatives,” he articulated.



He stressed that collaboration with Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Energy is centered on advancing initiatives that enhance energy resilience and generate novel prospects for renewable energy exports within the regional framework.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) initiated its collaborative engagement with Turkmenistan in the year 2000. Since its inception, the ADB has facilitated strategic interventions in Turkmenistan aimed at enhancing economic diversification and bolstering regional connectivity frameworks.

