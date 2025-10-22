World Bank backs Turkmenistan's zero routine flaring by 2030 initiative

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 22.​ The World Bank (WB) is facilitating Turkmenistan’s Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 initiative, which targets the cessation of the flaring of associated gas, said Robert van der Geest, Senior Gas Specialist at the WB, Trend reports.

Speaking at the International Conference and Exhibition “Turkmenistan Oil and Gas – 2025” (OGT-2025), van der Geest noted that the program aims to put an end to the daily grind of gas flaring, which will cut down on greenhouse gas emissions and boost energy efficiency.

“Even small investments in improving gas operations deliver significant results in emissions reduction. We see positive examples in regional countries, including Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan,” the expert said.

He emphasized that the initiative brings together nine sovereign nations and a handful of private companies, including partners who are in the thick of it at the conference, showcasing a steadfast commitment to sustainable development and keeping the environment safe in the energy sector.

Van der Geest also shone a light on the significance of acknowledging natural gas as a vital resource in the shift to low-carbon energy and drove home Turkmenistan’s part in guaranteeing environmentally friendly gas production and export.

“We are ready to support further projects aimed at increasing energy efficiency and implementing low-emission technologies, which strengthens the region’s energy security,” he added.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) initiated its collaborative engagement with Turkmenistan in the year 2000. Since its inception, the ADB has facilitated strategic interventions in Turkmenistan aimed at enhancing economic diversification and bolstering regional connectivity frameworks.

