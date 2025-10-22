Azerbaijan curtails housing and utility expenses in 9M2025

In the first nine months of 2025, 159 million manat ($93.5 million) was allocated from Azerbaijan’s state budget for housing and utility services. This marks a decrease of 18 million manat ($10.6 million), or 10.2 percent, compared to the same period last year

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register