Georgia, Kazakhstan join forces to accelerate cargo movement along Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 23. Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kvrivishvili and Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev discussed promoting additional freight flows through Middle Corridor, Trend reports via the Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

The meeting took place within the framework of the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum. Georgia’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Tamar Ioseliani and General Director of Georgian Railway Lasha Abashidze also participated in the discussions.

During the talks, the sides emphasized that the development of the Middle Corridor serves the interests of both countries. They underlined the importance of joint efforts to further promote this transport route and enhance its competitiveness.

The ministers discussed coordinated cooperation among the railways of Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan aimed at increasing rail freight traffic between China and Europe.

Furthermore, the meeting also addressed cooperation in other transport sectors. The parties highlighted the fruitful partnership in civil aviation Passenger traffic between Georgia and Kazakhstan grew by 10.4 percent from January to September 2025 compared to the same period of 2024. Positive trends in tourism cooperation were also noted.

The sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining a strong bilateral dialogue format, stressing that the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation remains a key platform for strengthening economic, trade, transport, and cultural ties between Georgia and Kazakhstan.