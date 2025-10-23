Azerbaijan announces number of its repatriates from Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Six Azerbaijani citizens (two women and four children) have been repatriated from Syria to Azerbaijan as a result of the phased and coordinated measures taken by the Azerbaijani government, the country's Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Initially, the geolocation, personal identifiers, and national affiliation of the repatriated individuals were ascertained.



Delegates from the pertinent governmental entities tasked with the repatriation of Azerbaijani nationals were deployed to Syria, and the preliminary medical and psychological assessments of the repatriated individuals were facilitated.



It is strategically designed to deploy pertinent initiatives for the social rehabilitation and reintegration of repatriates into the societal framework.



During the engagement, a series of strategic discussions were convened with the pertinent governmental entities of Syria concerning the reintegration of our nationals.



Essential protocols will persist in being implemented for the repatriation of Azerbaijani nationals who have been adversely affected by armed hostilities in international jurisdictions.

