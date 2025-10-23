Birbank retains top position in Azerbaijan's mobile banking sector, survey shows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. According to the results of a new study titled "Mobile Application World" conducted by Business Insight International Research Group, ABB Mobile has been named the mobile banking application with the highest user satisfaction rate in Azerbaijan.

According to GDP, the study showed that 94.8% of ABB Mobile users expressed satisfaction with the app. Among them, 60.9% rated it “5”, the highest score, while 33.9% gave it “4.”

In terms of user satisfaction, LeoBank ranked second among mobile banking applications. The study revealed that 93.9% of LeoBank users were satisfied with the app. Of these, 58.3% rated it “5”, and 35.6% rated it “4.”

Birbank achieved a satisfaction rate of 91.2% among its users. Of these, 59.6% gave the app a score of “5”, 31.6% rated it “4”, 7% gave it “3”, 1.1% rated it “2”, and 0.7% rated it “1.” Despite a slightly lower satisfaction percentage, the study by Business Insight International Research Group found that Birbank remains the market leader in mobile banking applications with a market share of 82%.

According to GDP, the study also noted that ABB Mobile follows with 39%, while LeoBank holds 28%. The results indicate that, although competition in the digital banking services sector continues to grow, Birbank maintains a clear lead in terms of user share.

Overall, the share of users utilizing banking applications is 10% higher than those using mobile operator applications - 83% versus 73%.

At the lower end of the rankings were Ubank and Pasha Mobile Bank. The study found that 88% of Ubank users were satisfied with the app, with 68% giving it “5” and 20% giving it “4.” In comparison, Pasha Mobile Bank recorded a satisfaction level of 80%, with 53.3% of users rating it “5” and 26.7% rating it “4.”