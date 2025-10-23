President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Hungarian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of Hungary and convey my best wishes.

The current level of interstate relations with Hungary, our friendly country and strategic partner, is gratifying. Undoubtedly, mutual visits, regular contacts, and close cooperation create favorable conditions for the further development and strengthening of these relations.

The scope of issues currently on our bilateral agenda is very broad. It is pleasing that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary is deepening day by day and that our fruitful partnership in the energy sector is developing on an upward trajectory. The intensity of our political dialogue plays an important role in enriching our joint activities in all areas with new content.

I would like to specifically highlight our cooperation within international organizations, particularly the Organization of Turkic States. Our participation this year in the organization’s summits — mine in Budapest and yours in Gabala — clearly demonstrates the importance we attach to further strengthening the unity and solidarity between our peoples and states, as well as expanding our relations on the multilateral stage.

I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts successfully in the future to further strengthen and deepen the friendly relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary, in line with the will of our peoples.

On this significant day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your state activities, and lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Hungary," the letter reads.