Earthquake near Kazakhstan’s Almaty sets off alerts

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 23. An earthquake was recorded near Kazakhstan's Almaty, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“The seismic network of National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research under the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered an earthquake on October 23, 2025, at 12:20 Astana time. The epicenter is located 136 km southwest of Almaty, on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.032º N latitude and 76.784º E longitude, with a depth of 10 km,” the statement said.

No significant fluctuations were recorded.

Residents of Almaty received notifications about the earthquake, and sirens sounded on the streets.