Azerbaijani oil increases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, rose by $1.05, or 1.68 percent, on October 22 from the previous level, landing at $63.45 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went up by $1.07, or 1.77 percent, to $61.51 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude grew by $1.11, or 2.25 percent, to $50.40 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $1.12, or 1.83 percent, to $62.21 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.