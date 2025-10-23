PM Kobakhidze showcases Georgia's attractive investment climate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Georgia reaffirmed its position as one of the most attractive investment destinations in the region during the “Georgia – an Investment Crossroad” panel held as part of the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

The session opened with remarks by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who highlighted the country’s business-friendly reforms, reliable governance, and strong institutions as key pillars of Georgia’s success.

“Our liberal trade regime, minimal bureaucracy, and efficient customs services ensure the uninterrupted operation of businesses,” Kobakhidze said. “Thanks to these efforts, Georgia ranks among the world’s top ten economies in the World Bank’s Business Ready (B-READY) Index. Our diversified and stable investment landscape spans finance, energy, manufacturing, real estate, and trade, making Georgia a regional hub for investment, connectivity, and sustainable growth.”

Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili underscored the government’s commitment to fostering an environment that values every investment—domestic or foreign—based on its contribution to innovation, knowledge, and the broader economy.

“Georgia is eager to contribute to the region’s stability and development. Our economy is growing rapidly—by 9.6% compared to the same period last year—making us a regional leader,” she said. “Both the government and the private sector play vital roles in this progress. Georgia has always been a welcoming country, which helps attract investors.”

The panel also featured Eagle Hills founder Mohamed Alabbar, Galt & Taggart CEO Giorgi Kuprashvili, Trammo Inc. Senior Vice President Oliver Stanton, and Eksim Holding Chairman Ebubekir Tivnikli. They discussed the country’s economic prospects and the factors driving investor confidence in Georgia.

Alabbar praised Georgia’s leadership and policy direction, noting the country’s rapid economic growth as a model for others. “We are very satisfied with the environment, the atmosphere, and the policies in Georgia. A 9% or even 7% growth rate is a great achievement—something the European Union could learn from,” he said.

“It is an honor to be associated with a country that has strong, wise, and stable leadership,” Alabbar added. “Georgia has attracted people seeking peace, stability, and quality of life. We should all support this leadership. I am proud that Georgia has launched the Eagle Hills Georgia project.”