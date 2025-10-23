Uzbekistan rolls out visa-free access for several gulf nations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 23. Uzbekistan has officially introduced a visa-free regime for six new countries and extended the duration of visa-free stays for Chinese citizens, Trend reports via the National Database of Legislation.

According to the document, citizens of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan can enter Uzbekistan visa-free for up to 30 days. For Chinese citizens, the visa-free stay has also been extended to 30 days, except for Hong Kong residents, for whom the previous 7-day period remains unchanged.

In addition, a simplified procedure for business visas has been introduced for citizens of 15 countries. For several states, including Austria, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Latvia, Malaysia, France, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Japan, visas will be issued within two working days.

For citizens of the UAE, visa issuance will take up to three working days, while for Iran and Pakistan, the period will also be up to three working days, with a possible extension to ten days if additional checks are required.

Moreover, for Iranian and Pakistani nationals, business visas are issued under agreements on simplified visa procedures for business and scientific communities, as well as for tourist groups.